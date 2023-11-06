Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.65.

Nutrien stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

