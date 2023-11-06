NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.79. NWTN shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

NWTN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NWTN by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

