Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $267,173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OXY opened at $63.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

