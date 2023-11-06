Ocwen Financial (OCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.45 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.10. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59, a quick ratio of 22.21 and a current ratio of 22.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,196.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ocwen Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

