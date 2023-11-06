Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives $14.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. State Street Corp increased its position in Offerpad Solutions by 384.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 962,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 501,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 87.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 268,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 125,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.00. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

