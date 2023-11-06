Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives $14.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Offerpad Solutions
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Price Performance
Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $230.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.00. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.
About Offerpad Solutions
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Offerpad Solutions
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.