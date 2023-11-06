Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $417.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 239.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth $1,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 107.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

