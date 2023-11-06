Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OHI traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.24. 1,044,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

