Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.47. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

