Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.84. 1,012,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,943,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

