Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Oragenics Price Performance

OGEN stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

