Orcam Financial Group Lowers Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Orcam Financial Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGLT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.56. 1,108,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,733. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.