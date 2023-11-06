Orcam Financial Group Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orcam Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.59. The company had a trading volume of 161,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,783. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

