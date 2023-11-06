Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,108,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,669. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Genasys Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,499,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 457,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genasys Profile

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

