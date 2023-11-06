Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $180,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. 3,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

