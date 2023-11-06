Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 331.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,662,000 after acquiring an additional 183,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,941,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,714 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,575 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after buying an additional 85,210 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,837,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSU remained flat at $27.99 on Monday. 20,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,443. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

