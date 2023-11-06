Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000.

BATS PAUG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,102 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

