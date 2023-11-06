Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $562.89. The stock had a trading volume of 574,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.57 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.02.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

