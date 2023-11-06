Orion Capital Management LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.