Orion Capital Management LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $73.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,958. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

