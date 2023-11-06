Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,425,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,661. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $53.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $157.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.