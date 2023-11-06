Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,220 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2,110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.75. 2,367,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648,042. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

