Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 650 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.11. 876,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,453 shares of company stock worth $6,696,031. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

