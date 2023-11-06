Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $55,721,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS PAPR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 26,966 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $661.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

