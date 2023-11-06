Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 182.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BATS BFEB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

