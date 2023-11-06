Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,473. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

