Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,120,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 279,565 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

