Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.46. 140,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

