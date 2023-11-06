Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Edap Tms worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDAP. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,134,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 244,685 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 33.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 405,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 39.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 79,738 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214,480 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Edap Tms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

