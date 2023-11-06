OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 9,474 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.06. 319,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,602. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

