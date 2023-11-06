OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 136,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.95. 278,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4,408.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,000.00%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

