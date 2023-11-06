OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 28,006 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $310,767,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after buying an additional 716,221 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $123,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.42. 184,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,968. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of -455.02, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

