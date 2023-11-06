OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,641,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179,802 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grab by 68.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 323,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,974 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Grab by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 444,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Grab by 34.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 137,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,391,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.92. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRAB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

