OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,853 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.27% of Qifu Technology worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.04. 43,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $539.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Separately, CLSA dropped their price objective on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

