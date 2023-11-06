OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.76% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 980,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after buying an additional 618,512 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $15,345,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,406,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $40.42. 609,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

