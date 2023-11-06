OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $26.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 1.3% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,592,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,863,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,772,000 after purchasing an additional 443,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,016,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,075,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,170,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $45.79. 368,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,353. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

