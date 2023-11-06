OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $243.93. 751,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

