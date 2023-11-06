OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.6% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $54,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,923,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,695,199. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.12.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

