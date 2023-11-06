OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.5% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $32,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

DE stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.84. 248,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.78. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

