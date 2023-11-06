OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $14.32 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equinix by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after buying an additional 143,222 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $762.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $743.19 and its 200 day moving average is $752.67. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $592.91 and a 12 month high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,372 shares of company stock worth $10,901,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.