OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,896,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,838,000 after buying an additional 850,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 119,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

