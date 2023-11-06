OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 27,197 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288,058 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,197 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 3.6% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.23% of SEA worth $74,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shares of SE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

