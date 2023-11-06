OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 27,198 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. 1,231,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,550. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.