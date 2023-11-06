OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $205,999,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.18. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $328.43 and a 12 month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

