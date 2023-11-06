OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 547 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLT traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $235.11. The stock had a trading volume of 64,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $283.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

