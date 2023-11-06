OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.07% of WEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 21.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 759,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,208,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,350 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Groch bought 1,350 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,630. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.54. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.12 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

