OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.48. 2,734,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,910,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

