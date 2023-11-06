Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $40.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

