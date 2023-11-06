Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $57.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

PCRX opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

