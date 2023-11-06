Paltalk (PALT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PALT opened at $1.67 on Monday. Paltalk has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paltalk by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paltalk in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paltalk by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paltalk in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paltalk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

