Paltalk (PALT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PALT opened at $1.67 on Monday. Paltalk has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
