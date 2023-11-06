Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $56.46 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for 4.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $56,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EHC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,293. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

